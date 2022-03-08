Steuben County woman promoted to United Way VP role

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County woman has been promoted to a Vice President position in United Way of the Southern Tier.

Maleaha Smith has been part of United Way for several years, working as a Manager of Mobilization, Engagement and Marketing and Director of Business Integration Management Services. She has been promoted to Vice President of Business Systems and Operations.

In her new role, United Way said Smith will “be responsible for data systems and operational management in support of effectively meeting the mission and objectives of United Way of the Southern Tier.”

UWST CEO and President Stephen Hughes said, “Maleaha will help lead United Way of the Southern Tier into a future that is more digitally-focused and meets the needs of our community as well as the expectations of the next generation of donors.”

Smith also previously worked at the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce and the Institute for Human Services in Bath, as well as multiple nonprofit organizations.