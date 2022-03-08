Steuben County woman promoted to United Way VP role

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maleaha Smith/Photo: United Way of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County woman has been promoted to a Vice President position in United Way of the Southern Tier.

Maleaha Smith has been part of United Way for several years, working as a Manager of Mobilization, Engagement and Marketing and Director of Business Integration Management Services. She has been promoted to Vice President of Business Systems and Operations.

In her new role, United Way said Smith will “be responsible for data systems and operational management in support of effectively meeting the mission and objectives of United Way of the Southern Tier.”

UWST CEO and President Stephen Hughes said, “Maleaha will help lead United Way of the Southern Tier into a future that is more digitally-focused and meets the needs of our community as well as the expectations of the next generation of donors.”

Smith also previously worked at the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce and the Institute for Human Services in Bath, as well as multiple nonprofit organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now