BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County honored multiple county employees for their response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a ceremony Monday morning.

County workers received “Challenge Coins” in the August 22 ceremony as a recognition of their various efforts during the pandemic. In a press release, the county said its employees often put themselves at risk of getting COVID-19 while helping the community. County Manager Jack Wheeler also received the flag that flew over the County Office building on March 16, 2020.

“You acted without regard to your own safety, knowing what danger you might be in,” said Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “It was dangerous stuff, and you acted with real bravery.”

The coins recognized the employees who “Stand Apart, Fight Together”, the county said, calling the response from its workers “all-out”. REcognized departments included Public Health, Emergency Services, Public Works, Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, 911, Office of the Aging, and Public Defense.

The County also recognized efforts during the sudden flash flooding in August 2021 which the County is still recovering from a year later.

Over the last two years, 303 people have died from COVID-19, the county said, and 28,599 cases have been reported to Public Health.

“It is my belief your actions saved lives,” said County Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten to the employees at the ceremony.