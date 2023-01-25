BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Officials voted to pass two laws that, together, raise the income limit threshold for seniors and those with disabilities to be exempt from some property taxes.

The Steuben County Legislature voted in its Jan. 23, 2023 meeting to pass Local Laws 8 and 9 for 2022. These laws will raise the “income ceiling” to $35,000 for senior citizens and people with disabilities in regard to their property taxes.

According to the county, in December 2022, the legislature voted to raise the income limit to $30,000. However, according to the Jan. 23 resolutions that passed, the Legislature Administration Committee recommended raising it to $35,000.

A table included in the minutes shows that for incomes above $35,000, the percentage of tax exemption will decrease incrementally. As with other laws passed on Jan. 23, these will be subject to a public hearing on Feb. 27 before their full adoption.