BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Beginning this week, the Steuben County Public Health Department will offer routine immunizations required for school at its office in Bath.

Immunizations will start being offered this Thursday, September 15, and will include Tdap, meningitis, HPV, polio, and others. You can call 607 664-2438 to schedule an appointment from Monday through Friday at the Steuben County Office Building located at 3 E Pulteney Square in Bath

“Immunizations are the greatest public health achievement and offer much-needed protection against deadly diseases,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID has disrupted a lot of our routines, including getting regular immunizations. Now is the time to get back on track, and we aim to make that as easy as possible for our residents by offering them every day of the work week.”

COVID vaccines and tuberculin skin tests will continue to be offered twice a month on the second Wednesday and fourth Tuesday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Anybody interested may schedule an appointment by calling the Public Health office.

For the latest Steuben County updates, you can visit Steuben County’s public health website here.

