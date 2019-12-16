Steuben Public Health sets priorities through 2021

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – In a press release today, Stuben County Public Health released its priorities through the year 2021.

Their primary focus for the next couple of years will be mental and substance use disorders prevention, child and adolescent health, and tobacco prevention. The Community Health Improvement Plan is set by the Steuben County Public Health Department and local partners.

The plan will follow a wide-ranging view of community health needs by Steuben Public Heal and Arnot Health, Guthrie, and St. James hospitals. The priorities reflect the effort by the county to stem the effect of drug use, which has reached historically bad proportions in recent years.

the plan will also look to reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences on the future emotional and physical health of children in the area.

“Focusing on strengthening children’s social-emotional wellness and coping skills now will lead to healthier adults for Steuben County in the future,” said Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith.

More information on the plan is available on Steuben’s Public Health’s Community Health website.