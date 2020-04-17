Breaking News
Structure fire in the Town of Howard

Steuben Public Health to receive $158K in state COVID-19 funds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Services provided by the Steuben County Public Health Department employees during the COVID-19 pandemic are in line for funds through the New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Response Grant.

County Public Health Director Darlene Smith told the county Legislature’s Finance Committee Tuesday the state grant of more than $158,000 will pay for various COVID-related expenses.

Approximately 90 of the grant will pay for overtime for county Public Health nurses, medical supplies and mileage, with about 10 percent of the grant used for additional administrative costs, according Smith’s report.

The legislative committee met in a teleconference, in keeping with the state’s social distancing restrictions, and approved the grant.

The grant was accepted earlier in the month by the county Legislature’s Human Services, Health and Education Committee and will be voted on by the full board when it meets in teleconference at 10 a.m. April 27.

Smith told the committee monitoring the 300-plus people in Steuben under “isolation and quarantine” restrictions was a monumental task, and thanked the county Sheriff’s Department for its assistance.

“The good news in all of this is that 78 people who tested positive for the virus are now fully recovered, and we expect that number to grow,” she said.

According to Smith a patient is considered recovered after three fever-free days without medication, and symptom free for seven days after their symptoms started.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now