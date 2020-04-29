Steuben, Schuyler, & Tompkins Counties to be eligible to begin Elective Surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – During Governor Cuomo’s Wednesday coronavirus briefing, he announced that some counties across New York State will be able to begin elective surgeries and that he will sign the executive order today.

For counties to be eligible to begin elective surgeries, they must not have a potential for a COVID-19 surge in patients. Elective surgeries were canceled in the state last month to make room for COVID-19 patients.

Many hospitals rely on elective surgeries as a major income source and according to the Governor, were feeling a financial pinch with them being canceled.

Chemung County and Tioga County (N.Y.) are currently ineligible under the current guidelines. Steuben County, Schuyler County, and Tompkins Counties will be eligible when the order is signed.