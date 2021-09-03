Steuben Strong Kids Safe canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Organizers announced Friday morning the Steuben Strong Kids Safe

Kids Festival, originally set for Sept. 18, has been canceled due to the spreading COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Our event’s target audience — kids from birth through grade 6 — are largely unvaccinated,

and would be at high risk,” said county Youth Bureau Coordinator Bill Caudill.

Caudill noted the county Public Health report of 150 new COVID cases in Steuben since Monday was a key factor in organizers’ decision to cancel the event.

“Many of our participating agencies are considering whether they can or will participate,” he said. “Many families would likely choose not to come because of the risk, and volunteers and families from all across the county might be put at risk.”

Organizers will look at other ways to promote the concepts of strong, safe children when they meet later in September, Caudill said.