BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — During the night, the colors of Ukraine can now be seen on the front of Steuben County’s Historic Courthouse.

The building will now be bathed in blue and yellow lights as a show of support and honor for the brave people of Ukraine.

“In the District Attorney’s Office, we are dedicated to protecting the rule of law and the rights of citizens,” county DA Brooks Baker said. “The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine brings into sharp focus what happens when those things are taken away.”

The county wanted to show support for Ukraine, in any way possible, as the country continues to fight to maintain rights and a way of life that we often take for granted, Baker said.

The display was first proposed by county Deputy District Attorney David Wallace and with the immediate cooperation and support of County Manager Jack Wheeler and the DA’s office.

The lights are able to be viewed nightly from the Village Square in Bath.