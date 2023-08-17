CORRECTION: A previous version of this article indicated that only one location in Waverly was shut down by the OCM, which was not the case as a total of three locations were visited by members of the OCM.

UPDATE (Aug. 21) — It was learned that two other sticker shops were shut down in Waverly last week in addition to Mile High Accessories IV.

Both BMILLZ and The Ground Up, located on Broad Street, were visited by officials from the Office of Cannabis Management and local law enforcement last week on Wednesday.

On Monday, Aug. 21, 18 News visited the two shops to confirm the visits by the OCM. The same signs and hearing dates were posted on the shop’s windows, just like the ones seen on Mile High Accessories IV.

For The Ground Up, a large ‘open’ flag was standing up outside the store with the door open, lights on, and staff inside.

When asked about why the shop was open despite the signs being on the door, a worker at the shop said they were selling off some remaining products, but they indicated that no marijuana was being exchanged.

At BMILLZ, the owner, along with another worker was outside informing customers that the shop is closed.

The owner told 18 News that they are complying with the OCM and keeping the locations shut down, but said that he has plans for the Waverly storefront, with changes coming soon.

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A sticker shop in Waverly has been ordered to shut down by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Wednesday.

The sticker store Mile High Accessories IV in Waverly N.Y. was shut down on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with illicit cannabis seized in another move by the OCM to crack down on the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York State.

In a Facebook post, the shop posted that the Waverly location is shutting down permanently, but that the three remaining Mile High Accessory locations in Binghamton, Horseheads, and Deposit will remain open.

Warning to stop illegal activity ordered by the OCM seen on the door of Mile High AccessoriesI IV in Waverly, posted August 16, 2023.

When visiting the shop in Waverly, two signs are posted on the door notifying the public that illicit cannabis has been seized along with a notice of violation and order to cease unlicensed activity.

On the violation, a virtual hearing date was posted for the shop with a date set for Sept. 15.

In May, Governor Hochul signed legislation allowing the OCM to conduct raids on sticker shops conducting illegal activity.

In June the OCM hit shops in Ithaca and Binghamton with violations regarding the unlicensed sale of cannabis inside the stores.