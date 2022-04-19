ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have announced that the motorcycle reported missing last week in the Village of Elmira Heights has been found and the case will likely go to court.

Elmira Heights Police announced on April 19 that the 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle reported stolen from West 9th Street last week was recovered in Pine Valley. EHPD also said it expects the case to go to the Chemung County Grand Jury and for an indictment to follow.

On April 14, EHPD asked the community to be on the lookout for the motorcycle after it was reported missing the day before.