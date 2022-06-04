HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After being stolen from Turk’s Produce & Flower Market, last Wednesday, a missing pet bunny has been returned home. The bunny thief, however, was revealed to have stolen over $1,000 worth of items from the shop, according to the owner.

The local community was outraged when they learned the flower shop’s pet bunny, named Jupiter, was stolen.

The flower shop’s original Facebook post about the missing bunny was shared over five hundred times. The post was flooded with furious comments such as, ‘Why do you have to take a child’s rabbit?’ and ‘Take the bunny back to Turks. This bunny needs his medications.’

Jupiter was terminally ill and would have died without his medication if he was not returned within five days.

“We didn’t expect to get him back,” said Ted Ostrander, owner of Turk’s Produce & Flower Market.

The flower shop rejoiced in Jupiter’s homecoming, saying in a Facebook post, “Our Jupiter is back!!! We want to thank the community for all the support, shares, and tips…we couldn’t have done it without all of you.”

Ostrander’s daughter, who bottle-fed Jupiter since he was born, was especially happy to get her bunny back.

“My daughter is happy, and we’re glad he’s back. He’s got his medicine and he’s going to the vet probably next week,” said Ostrander.

According to the Ostrander, Jupiter was found during a search and seizure of the bunny thief’s home. The bunny thief was revealed to have stolen over $1,000 worth of items from his flower store.

“I was tipped off by the [theif’s] neighbor that said that’s the guy,” Ostrander said, explaining how the thief was found.

In the flower store’s Facebook post about Jupiter’s return, they said the thief was arrested.

The bunny thief had been caught stealing from the store on three separate occasions in the past week on the store’s security cameras. One of those instances was the theft of Jupiter.

As of right now 18 News cannot confirm the identity of the thief but will continue to update this story as official arrest reports are released.