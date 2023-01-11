CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County.

The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler County.

The Ranger ran the VIN and determined the truck was stolen from Seneca County, according to the DEC report.

The Department said the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office told the owner of the vehicle and is handling the investigation.