HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Those looking to store their RVs and boats over the winter will soon be able to submit a request to the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department.

Buildings and Grounds will start taking reservation requests for winter storage on September 7, 2022. The announcement clarified that space at the Chemung County Fairgrounds is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

As part of the reservation requests, Buildings and Grounds said those looking for storage also have to provide full payment and proof of insurance. The price will be determined by the length of the item being stored plus the length of the trailer.

Reservations can be made on September 7 by clicking here. Anyone with questions can call Buildings and Grounds at 607-737-2843.