Stores finally reopen after August flooding in Steuben County

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Almost two months after historic flooding swept through the Twin Tiers and left destruction in its wake in Steuben County, many local businesses are finally able to reopen thanks to the help of the community.

Golden Age Cheese had its grand reopening on Wednesday, October 13. Soon after the flooding, the company started a monthly subscription package to help raise money for itself and its neighbors in rebuilding efforts.

Matthew Blanchard, Golden Age Cheese COO said “We’re able to sell our products, and we’re seeing a great showing of customers, a lot of love from the community coming out to show support. And it just feels really good to be back in business.”

Leslie Smith, the owner of HP Smith & Son Insurance Agency, said the floodwaters completely destroyed the basement and much of the first floor. So, the company had to relocate, “kind of like a COVID relocation”. The Insurance Company also had to let go of some employees because of the cost of rebuilding.

Smith said she didn’t see much governmental support, but she was proud of how much the community and neighboring communities pulled together to help the town recover.

“The resiliency of this little community. And that’s what it all comes down to: neighbors, neighboring communities helping everybody. And at the end of the day, that’s what matters.”