Storm Damage in Twin Tiers after severe thunderstorms Wednesday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As strong to severe storms moved through the Twin Tiers Wednesday night, damage from the storms was left behind it.

Many of the thunderstorms that moved through the Twin Tiers had large hail and strong winds. Wind speeds in some areas also led to downed tree branches and even uprooted some trees. Many people were without power because of the winds. As of Thursday afternoon, around 3,000 people were still without power in Bradford County.

A tree that was uprooted in Bradford County, PA. Image courtesy of WBRE.

Meteorologist, Anna Meyers had the opportunity to go to Bradford County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday to check out the damage from the storm. Large trees were knocked down along with tree branches and leaves that had blown into the road.

On Friday morning, the Binghamton National Weather Service will be conducting storm damage surveys in some areas of the Southern Tier including counties of Broome and Tioga (N.Y.). They will examine the extent of the damage from the storms.