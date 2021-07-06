Storm knocks out power, brings down trees in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A powerful storm that hit the Elmira area on Tuesday afternoon brought down trees and knocked out power for hundreds of residents.

Trees were reported down on Broadway near Franklin Street in Elmira and across both Pine City and Southport. According to NYSEG, nearly 300 customers in Chemung County are without power.









Power in Chemung County is expected to be restored around 5 p.m., according to NYSEG.

In Thompkins County there are 3,300 customers are without power.