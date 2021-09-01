STRC holds 2021 St. Patrick’s day run this month

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Southern Tier Run Club is holding its St. Patrick’s Day Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 18. The race was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race will start at Chapel Park in Pine City. It ends at Southport Shopping Center located on Broadway in Southport.

Registrations from March have rolled over, according to Colby Westervelt, President of STRC. Westervelt said the club reopened registration for this run. You can click here to register.

To learn more about the St. Patrick’s Day Run/Walk and the Southern Tier Run Club, watch our digital extra with Colby Westervelt, President of STRC.

