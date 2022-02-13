STRC to hold St. Patrick’s Day 5K/10K on schedule for 2022

Left: Joette Foster board member of STRC, right: Scott Erdman, Director of Races for STRC

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — After two years, the Southern Tier Running Club (STRC), will be able to hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K/10K on time for the holiday.

The event has happened for many years in the town of Southport, but due to the pandemic, the event had to be postponed, with 2020’s race finally taking place in September of 2021.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. with a starting point of Chapel Park and an ending point of Southport Shopping Center.

“The whole town (Southport) is so awesome to work with, they’re very receptive to having the race and the hundreds of runners that we have,” said Scott Erdman, Director of Races for STRC.

With a focus on helping the community, the funds from the race go directly towards STRC’s scholarship fund, where money awards are given out to graduating high school seniors in the area.

Erdman expects around 500 racers for this year’s event from, and those participating receive a shirt, a finishers medal, which is new for the event, and a lot of “post-race goodies” as Erdman called them.

Registration for the event will be online-only and can be found on a variety of platforms.

Registration can be found on their website, or on their Facebook page, with a deadline of March 14, 2022, at 11:59 a.m. for the in-person race and March 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. for the virtual race.

More information about the race can be found on their website.