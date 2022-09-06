ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The increasing amount of streaming services are drawing movie goers from local theaters straight to their couches.

It has become easy to find at-home entertainment with streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu providing a large variety of movies and TV shows. Many individuals have strayed away from going to the movie theaters all together.

Mary Brink, resident of Chemung County, says she doesn’t even remember the last movie she saw in theaters.

“We haven’t been to the movies in years … it’s been quite some time, probably around 5 years.”

The coronavirus pandemic also halted individuals from going to movie theaters. Yet now that lockdown restrictions have loosened up, cinemas are still not seeing an increase in attendance.

As of right now, the United States have over 70 million individuals who are subscribed to Netflix, one of the first and most popular streaming sites. Disney+ also added almost 8 million customers in just the first 3 months of 2022.