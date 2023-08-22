CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District has announced which roads will be closed during Friday’s Bites on Bridge Community Night.

On Friday, Aug. 25, four blocks on the north side of Downtown Corning will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. to accommodate the free community event. The following streets will be closed during the event:

Bridge Street from Pulteney Street to Riverside Drive

West William Street from Bridge Street to the west entrance of lot 32 and lot 33

East William Street from Bridge Street to Ferris Street

Park Lane

Bites on Bridge Community Night is a family-friendly event that will feature food, vendors, kids activities, live music, and more. For more information about this event, visit the Gaffer District’s website.