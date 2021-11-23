Street closures announced for Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District announces the closure of several streets for the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The Parade of Lights signifies the start of another magical holiday season in Corning’s Gaffer District.

During the parade, the south side of Bridge Street near Wegmans and five blocks of Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow visitors to safely view over 40 lighted moving displays ranging from marching bands and carefully crafted floats to the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus on a horse-drawn carriage.

The street closures for the Parade of Lights will occur at various times.

The following streets will be closed between 5:15 pm and 8:00 pm:

Westbound on Denison Pkwy @ Bridge St. (No right turn)- 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Pkwy @ Bridge St. (No left turn)- 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Westbound on Tioga Ave @ Cedar St. (No left turn)- 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Pkwy @ Cedar St. (No left turn)- 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cedar St (Tioga St. to Burmese Ln.)- 5:50 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.:

W. Market St. (S. Bridge to Chestnut)

W. Market St. (Chestnut to Walnut)

W. Market St. (Walnut to Pine)

E. Market St. (Pine to Cedar)

E. Market St. (Cedar to Wall)

Tarantelli Ln. (Aurene to W. Market)

Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese)

S. Bridge St. from the north entrance of Wegmans to Denison Pkwy will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Further event and parking information can be found at gafferdistrict.com.