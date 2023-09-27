STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Wineglass Marathon is just a few days away, and organizers have announced which streets will be closed for the race.

Roadways in Bath, Campbell, Corning, Erwin, Painted Post, and Savona will be affected by the Wineglass Marathon, the Wineglass Half Marathon, and the Wineglass 5K on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Closures, changes in traffic patterns, and expected delays broken down by date and municipality can be found below:

Saturday, Sept. 30

City of Corning

Market Street From Walnut Street to Cedar Street No parking from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

Pine Street From Market Street to Burmese Lane No parking from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

Jacoby Street Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Craumer Drive Closed from 7:30 am to 10 a.m.

Corning Boulevard From Wilson Street to Craumer Drive Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Corning Boulevard From Centerway to Craumer Drive Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tioga Avenue From Cedar Street to Steuben Street Closed from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Woodview Avenue From Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Conhocton Street From Alabaster Lane to Roundhouse Lane Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Canisteo Street From Roundhouse Lane to East Market Street Extension Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

East Market Street Extension From Canisteo Street to Trolley Lane Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Trolley Lane From East Market Street Extension to Relihan Boulevard Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

No left turn onto Corning Boulevard From 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Bisco Bridge northbound and southbound lanes Traffic will be diverted to Museum Way from 7:55 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Northbound lanes will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Traffic must turn left from Cedar Street to Tioga Avenue



Sunday, Oct. 1

Town of Bath

State Route 54 All traffic will be stopped for five to 10 minutes at 8 a.m. at the county Route 113 (Mount Washington Road) intersection

County Route 113 (Mount Washington Road) at Spur Road Closed from 6 a.m. until about 9 a.m.

Rumsey Street Extension From May Street to county Route 113 Closed from 6 a.m. until about 8:30 a.m.

East Morris Street (Route 415 ) From Roosevelt Avenue to the intersection with Route 11 Alternating one-way from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Expect delays on the following roadways during the race: State Route 54 from county Route 113 (Mount Washington Road) to the Village of Bath Line State Route 415 from the Village of Bath Line to the Village of Savona Line County Route 125 from the Village of Savona Line to the Town of Campbell Line



Village of Bath

Avoid state Route 54 and county Route 113 (Mount Washington Road) from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

No parking on the following streets starting at 6 a.m.: Both sides of Hubbell Street from West Washington Street to West Morris Street The north side of West Morris Street and West Steuben Street At the parking meters on both sides of West Steuben Street between Howell Street and Pulteney Square West At the parking meters on the north side of West and East Steuben Streets from Exchange Street to Gansevoort Street Both sides of East Steuben Street (state Route 415) from Gansevoort Street to the eastern Village Line

Expect delays on the following roadways during the race: State Route 54 (Geneva and the north end of Liberty Street) from Washington Street to the Village of Bath Line West Washington Street from Liberty Street to Hubbell Street Hubbell Street from West Washington Street to West Morris Street West Morris Street from Hubbell Street to West Steuben Street West Steuben Street and East Steuben Street (state Route 415) to May Street



Town of Campbell

County Route 125 All traffic will be stopped for about one hour starting at 7 a.m. at 0.2 miles west of Campbell-Savona High School

Wood Bridge is currently closed for construction

County Route 125 (Tannery Road) From Campbell-Savona High School to county Route 333 (Main Street) Closed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

County Route 125 (state Route 415) Closed to eastbound traffic From Main Street to Curtis Hollow Road Curtis Hollow Road from Tannery Road to Curtis-Coopers Road Curtis-Coopers Road from Curtis Hollow Road to Victory Highway at Robert Dann Drive

Expect delays on the following roadways during the race: County Route 125 (Main Street) from the Town of Bath line to County Route 333 County Route 333 from Main Street to Tannery Road Tannery Road from county Route 333 to county Route 4 (Curtis Hollow Road) County Route 4 (Curtis Hollow Road) from Tannery Road to Curtis Coopers Road Curtis Coopers Road from county Route 4 (Curtis Hollow Road) to Smith Hill Road Smith Hill Road from Curtis Coopers Road to Main Street Main Street from Smith Hill Road to Victory Highway (state Route 415)



City of Corning

Tioga Avenue From Cedar Street to Columbia Street Closed from 4:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Aurene Lane From Walnut Street to Tarantelli Lane Closed from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aurene Lane to Tioga Avenue Closed from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Street From Wall Street to Bridge Street Closed from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walnut Street From Aurene Lane to Burmese Lane Closed from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West William Street From Wallace Street to Bridge Street From Pulteney Street to Dunbar Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bridge Street and South Bridge Street From Pulteney Street to the Wegmans south entrance Closed from 4:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The northbound lane of Bridge Street From Denison Parkway to the Wegmans south entrance Closed from 4:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Street From Tioga Avenue to Burmese Street Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Park Lane Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

East William Street From Ferris Street to Bridge Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Riverside Drive From Ferris Street to Bridge Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reynolds Avenue From Wardell Street to Buffalo Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo Street From Reynolds Avenue to Townsend Avenue Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Townsend Avenue From Freeman Street to Onondaga Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Onondaga Street From Townsend Avenue to Cutler Avenue Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cutler Avenue From Onondaga Street to West Pulteney Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dunbar Street From West William Street to Hillvue Avenue Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hillvue Avenue From Dunbar Street to Wallace Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wallace Street From Hillvue Avenue to West William Street Closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chestnut Street From Aurene Lane to Burmese Closed from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centerway Parking Garage Access will be from the Tioga Avenue entrance only

No parking from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following roadways: Buffalo Street from Reynolds Avenue to Freeman Street in the Village of Riverside Freeman Street from Buffalo Street in the Village of Riverside to Townsend Avenue Townsend Avenue from Freeman Street to Onondaga Street Onondaga Street from Townsend Avenue to Cutler Avenue Cutler Avenue from Onondaga to West Pulteney Street West William Street from West Pulteney Street to Dunbar Street Dunbar Street (from West William Street to Hillvue Avenue Hillvue Avenue from Dunbar Street to Wallace Street Wallace Street (from Hillview Ave to West William Street West William Street (from Wallace Street to Bridge Street Bridge Street (West William to Wegmans south entrance)

Market Street From Bridge Street to Walnut Street From Cedar Street to Wall Street No parking from 2:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Expect delays on the following roadways during the race: Western Lane from Bike Trail to Cutler Avenue Cutler Avenue from Western Lane to Stimson Street Stimson Street from Cutler Avenue to Reynolds Avenue Reynolds Avenue from Stimson Street to Buffalo Street Buffalo Street from Reynolds Avenue to Townsend Avenue Townsend Avenue from Buffalo Street to Freeman Street Freeman Street to Onondaga Street Onondaga Street to Cutler Avenue Cutler Avenue from Onondaga Street to West Pulteney Street West Pulteney Street from Cutler Avenue to West William Street West William Street from West Pulteney Street to Dunbar Street Dunbar Street to Hillvue Avenue Hillvue Avenue at Dunbar Street to Wallace Street Wallace Street from Hillvue Avenue to West William Street West William Street from Wallace Street to Bridge Street Bridge Street from West William Street to West Market Street Market Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street

Avoid West Pulteney Street and West William Street from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Town of Erwin

State Route 415 (Victory Highway) From Robert Dann Drive to Meads Creek Rd. Eastbound lane closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westbound lane open for vehicle traffic No exiting or entering Victory Highway to or from Robert Dann Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expect delays on Victory Highway from Main Street to Village of Painted Post Line during the race

Avoid Victory Highway between Meads Creek Road and Craig Park Road between 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Village of Savona

Expect delays on Main Street from Robie Street to Maple Avenue during the race

Avoid state Route 226 and state Route 415 (Main Street) from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

State Route 226 will be closed at the intersection with State Route 415 (just north of I-86 Exit 40) No traffic will be allowed to turn onto state Route 415 or to proceed north on state Route 226. All traffic will be detoured back onto I-86 where it will proceed to the next exit. Vehicles intending to travel west on state Route 415 will go to Exit 39 and then proceed to state Route 415. Vehicles intending to travel east on state Route 415 or north on state Route 226 will go to Exit 41 and proceed to state Route 415. This detour will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. through 11 a.m.

County Route 125 will be closed to eastbound vehicular traffic from county Route 333 (Main Street in Campbell) to state Route 415 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Village of Painted Post