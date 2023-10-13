CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As paving in Corning continues, more roads will be closed in the coming weeks to accommodate the project.
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 16, and continuing until Friday, Oct. 20, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to prepare for paving:
- Hammond Street, from Park Avenue to Mill Lane
- Mill Lane, from Canal Lane to Hammond Street
- Steuben Street, from Upper Delevan to Briarcliff
- East Third Street, from Park Avenue to Canisteo Street
- East Second Street, from Conhocton Street to Steuben Street
- Commerce Street, from Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Extension
- Canisteo Street Extension, from Woodview Avenue to Commerce Street
- Steuben Street, from Tioga Avenue to Denison Parkway
- East Second Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- East Fourth Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- Pearl Street, from East First Street to East Second Street
- West First Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street
- Hamilton Street, from West Second Street to West Third Street
- West Third Street, from Lexington Street to Fox Street
- West Third Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street
- Cintra Lane, from Pine Street to Wall Street
Additionally, the following parking lots and streets will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 19, until Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for paving:
- Parking Lot #4, from Pine Street to Denison Parkway
- Parking Lot #8, from Chemung Street to Denison Parkway
- Parking Lot #2 and #3, from Walnut Street to Denison Parkway
- Burmese Lane, from Walnut Street to Market Street
No parking will be allowed on these streets for the duration of the paving project. All paving work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.