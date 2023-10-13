CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As paving in Corning continues, more roads will be closed in the coming weeks to accommodate the project.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 16, and continuing until Friday, Oct. 20, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to prepare for paving:

Hammond Street, from Park Avenue to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, from Canal Lane to Hammond Street

Steuben Street, from Upper Delevan to Briarcliff

East Third Street, from Park Avenue to Canisteo Street

East Second Street, from Conhocton Street to Steuben Street

Commerce Street, from Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Extension

Canisteo Street Extension, from Woodview Avenue to Commerce Street

Steuben Street, from Tioga Avenue to Denison Parkway

East Second Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street

East Fourth Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street

Pearl Street, from East First Street to East Second Street

West First Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street

Hamilton Street, from West Second Street to West Third Street

West Third Street, from Lexington Street to Fox Street

West Third Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street

Cintra Lane, from Pine Street to Wall Street

Additionally, the following parking lots and streets will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 19, until Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for paving:

Parking Lot #4, from Pine Street to Denison Parkway

Parking Lot #8, from Chemung Street to Denison Parkway

Parking Lot #2 and #3, from Walnut Street to Denison Parkway

Burmese Lane, from Walnut Street to Market Street

No parking will be allowed on these streets for the duration of the paving project. All paving work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.