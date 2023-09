CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will be closing multiple streets to accommodate paving next week.

Several streets in Corning will be closed with no parking from Monday, Oct. 2, until Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The following streets will be closed as a result:

Reynolds Avenue, from Winfield Street to City Line

Kingsbury Avenue Extension, from Wardell Street to Winfield Street

Princeton Avenue Extension, from Erie Lane to Winfield Street

Dwight Avenue, from West Pulteney Street to Onondaga Street

West William Street, from Bridge Street to Bissell Avenue

Dodge Avenue, from West William Street to West Pulteney Street

Perry Avenue, from Decatur Street to Bridge Street

Bridge Street, from West Pulteney Street to Hazel Street

Gorton Street, from Decatur Street to Baker Street

Pleasant Street, from Decatur Street to the End

Norman Street, from Decatur Street to Baker Street

Houghton Circle, from Corning Boulevard to East Pulteney Street

Pershing Street, from Corning Boulevard to East Pulteney Street

Belleau Street, from Houghton Circle to Pershing Street

All work is weather permitting and is subject to change at any time.