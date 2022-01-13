Strike Out Lisa’s Cancer fundraising bowling event at Crystal Lanes

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Crystal Lanes will be holding a fundraising bowling event for Corning native- Lisa Schroeder, who was just unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer.

The event is called Strike Out Lisa’s cancer. It will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning, NY, on January 22nd from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

Lisa’s family wanted to hold this event to raise money for her medical and treatment expenses. Her daughter said the cancer has gotten worse since Lisa found out in September.

“It’s a stage 4 cancer she just started very aggressive treatments, she’ll be two weeks on, one week off, numerous trips traveling back and forth to New York City,” said Tiffany Schroeder, Lisa’s Daughter.

Schroeder said her mother had always been fit and healthy, which is why this diagnosis was so surprising.

“But, cancer doesn’t discriminate,” said Schroeder.

“If you’ve never had the chance to pay it forward, please, this is the time to pay it forward…It’s about sharing your love and care from the community to one person’s family that’s in need of our support and love,” said Raymond Benjamin, Lisa’s Nephew who is also organizing the event.

Tickets are $35 each and you can sign up at the Crystal Lanes bowling alley up until the day of the event, or even on the day itself. There will be baskets raffles and 50-50 going around.

Raffles include a wide variety of prizes including a week stay at Myrtle Beach, a $100 gift certificate to Tattoo Rolo, cornhole boards, and much more.