Strong Kids Safe Kids cancelled after Steuben County reports 150 COVID cases since Monday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Organizers announced the Steuben Strong Kids Safe Kids event planned for September 18 has been cancelled, citing the risk of spreading the COVID Delta variant.

The annual event focuses on promoting the health and well-being of children in the community.

“Our event’s target audience — kids from birth through grade 6 — are largely unvaccinated, and would be at high risk,” said Steuben County Youth Bureau Coordinator Bill Caudill.

He said the county’s 150 new COVID cases since Monday, August 30 were a key factor in deciding to cancel the event.

“Many of our participating agencies are considering whether they can or will participate,” he said. “Many families would likely choose not to come because of the risk, and volunteers and families from all across the county might be put at risk.”

Organizers will look at other ways to promote the well-being of children when they meet later in the month.