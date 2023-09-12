BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual festival, Strong Kids Safe Kids, will be returning to the Steuben County Fairgrounds next weekend in an effort to continue to keep Steuben County children safe.

Hosted by Prevent Child Abuse Steuben, parents and children can come to the fairgrounds from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, to participate in family-friendly activities to promote child safety. The festival will feature activities fit for children from birth to sixth grade.

Activities to look out for include carnival games, inflatables and art activities. “Passport to Fitness” will feature activities including a climbing wall and giant blocks.

In addition to the above activities, there will also be a free kids’ farmers market and healthy snacks available. Additionally, more than 25 family-related agencies will be available to provide information on health and safety issues, and a car seat safety check will be conducted by the New York State Police.

For more information, visit the Strong Kids Safe Kids website.