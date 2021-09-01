Strong Kids Safe Kids returns Sept. 18

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County kids and their families will have a chance to mix fun and safety

at Steuben’s eighth annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Festival set for noon-4 p.m., Sept. 18 at

the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath.

Children up to sixth grade, along with their families, are invited to the festival, which will include a rock-climbing wall, Kids’ Farmers Market, carnival games, and information on health and safety issues from over 30 area agencies.

The festival centers around the free “Passport to Fitness” program, which offers kids a

chance to participate in fitness stations, complete their passport and earn a prize.

All activities will be held outdoors and will have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Stations will be conducted by area human service agencies and will share safety

information on a wide range of topics relating to the health and safety of children and

families

There are no fees or eligibility requirements to participate and the event is organized by Prevent Child Abuse Steuben.

For more information about the event, go to the Prevent Child Abuse Steuben Facebook page; the Steuben County Youth Bureau’s Department webpage, or contact Bill Caudill at (607) 664-2119 or bcaudill@steubencountyny.gov.