Strong winds cause damage at Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival

CANTON, Pa. (WETM)- Powerful winds Saturday night caused damage at the Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival. According to the festival’s Facebook page numerous vendors experienced damage to their tents and a majority of their inventory.

They also stated that the “gate price will be dropped due to damage and some vendors leaving due to their product and inventory being destroyed but a good number remain and all our food vendors remain.”

In an update around 11 am they posted that 3/4 of the vendors were able to salvage the remainder of their products and that the festival was still going on.

This is still a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest updates.