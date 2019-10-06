Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Strong winds cause damage at Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pennsylvania Apple & Cheese Festival

CANTON, Pa. (WETM)- Powerful winds Saturday night caused damage at the Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival. According to the festival’s Facebook page numerous vendors experienced damage to their tents and a majority of their inventory.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania Apple & Cheese Festival

They also stated that the “gate price will be dropped due to damage and some vendors leaving due to their product and inventory being destroyed but a good number remain and all our food vendors remain.”

Courtesy: Pennsylvania Apple & Cheese Festival

In an update around 11 am they posted that 3/4 of the vendors were able to salvage the remainder of their products and that the festival was still going on.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania Apple & Cheese Festival

This is still a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now