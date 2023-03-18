AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18TH: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A cold front moves through with gusty winds this weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy overnight Saturday to Sunday. Stray lake effect snow showers are possible. Winds will be from the WNW 10-20 MPH. The low temperature will be around 20 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. A stray lake-effect shower is still possible, but cloud cover decreases throughout the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-to high 30’s. Winds will be from the W 15-25 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer temperatures and sunshine to begin the workweek. Rain chances return Wednesday and for mid to end of the workweek it will be rainy and warm. Temperatures this week will be int he 50’s for the high.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY FLURRIES, WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

