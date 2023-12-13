PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire has broken out in Pine Valley this evening, with multiple fire crews responding at the scene.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, the fire broke out on 522 Pine Valley Road in Pine Valley on Wednesday night around 5 p.m. The building could be seen with visible flames and heavy smoke coming off the building into the air.

Multiple fire crews from the area have responded to the scene and are tending to the fire.

This is a developing story with limited information at this time. 18 News will update the story as more information becomes available.