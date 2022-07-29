ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022.

Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows. EFD said that no one was injured in the fire and that the owner rents the property while living in Connecticut.

The cause is still under investigation. 18 News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.