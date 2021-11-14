Structure fire in Bradford Country leaves two dead, one being a child

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A late-night structure fire in Tuscarora Township, Pa. has left two people dead, including a one-year-old child.

The fire happened late Saturday night around 8:45 p.m., on Spring Hill Rd. just north of the town of Laceyville. First responders reported to the scene of the fire and discovered both the one-year-old female and a 34-year-old male deceased in the residents.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started and how the individuals became entrapped in the residents. The investigation is still ongoing by the Fire Marshall and Criminal Investigator.

18News will provide more updates as they become available.