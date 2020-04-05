Structure fire in Erin still ongoing

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Breesport fire department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 810 Federal Road in the Town of Erin.

When the 18 news reporter arrived on the scene, it looked like the garage was on fire and neighbors say the house caught on fire from the garage. The walls were caving down in the structure that looked like the garage. The EMS captain said it seemed like the family was standing outside a good distance from the fire.

The following fire departments were called for mutual aid:

Breesport

Erin

Baldwin

Town & Country

Van Etten

