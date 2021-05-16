Structure Fire in Granville Township; No injuries reported

(WETM) – 18 News has confirmed the details of a structure fire in Granville Township earlier today.

According to Bradford County Dispatchers, multiple units were paged to High Ridge Road for a structure fire around 4:30 this afternoon. Troy, Franklindale and Canton Borough Fire Departments were on scene.

The Troy units arrived first and found smoke rising from a detached garage at the location. Additional units were paged for a potential cardiac arrest at the scene.

The fire was contained and put out quickly, per sources in Bradford County. No injuries have been reported thus far.

Bradford County officials confirmed this information from the Bradford County Firewire and scanner.