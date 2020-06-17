Structure fire in Sheshequin Township

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire on West Warner Hill Rd in Ulster.

Reports of the fire first came into the 18 Newsroom around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The structure is located in the woods and out of view from the road and it is unclear whether the fire has been put out.















Fire departments including East Smithfield and Waverly Barton remain on the scene.

Aerial images show multiple buildings on the property where fire crews have been on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.