ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A structure fire taking place in the City of Elmira tonight.

Calls first came into the newsroom around 10:30 p.m. of a possible structure fire on Brand Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on the scene, smoke was seen coming out of what appears to be the attic. It is unclear if anyone was home or if there are any injuries.

In the pictures from our reporter on scene, a ladder is seen coming off a fire truck and on to the roof. Elmira and Southport Fire were on the scene as well as Elmira police.

This is all the information we have at this time, stick with 18 News on-air and online for the latest developments.