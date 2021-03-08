Structure fire overnight in Van Etten, burn victim hospitalized

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from multiple counties responded to an overnight structure fire on Pleasant Street in Van Etten on Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Community Fire & Rescue Dept. 24 says they responded to the fire where New York State Police and deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s office were already on scene assisting a burn victim.

The burn victim was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Firefighters worked in single-digit temperatures to contain the fire and all units were cleared at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Departments that responded include: Chemung County Fire Control Center, Chemung County Car 100 and Car 500, Chemung County Fire Investigation Team, Erin, Odessa, Spencer, Candor, Newfield Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS, and New York State Police and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and it’s unknown if there were any other injuries sustained during the fire.