Bradford County house fire causes severe damage; Fire Marshal investigating

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – First responders are at the scene of a major house fire in Bradford County on Friday night.

Fire departments responded to the home on Moore Hill Road in Athens, a rural section of the region, around 3:50 p.m.

Athens Borough, Litchfield, Towanda, and North Towanda Fire Departments are at the scene, as well as Greater Valley EMS and Pennsylvania State Police. The fire marshal has also been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.











Moore Hill Road was being blocked off to traffic as fire crews continued to work on putting out the fire.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries or if anyone was still inside the home when the fire started.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.