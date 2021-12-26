Structure fire reported in Ithaca early Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a structure fire was reported at the 200 block of Stone Quarry Rd.

Ithaca Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and noticed light smoke conditions inside the house, with fire being discovered in the walls and floors surrounding the fireplace.

Crews worked for almost two hours to locate the source of the fire while attempting to limit additional damage to the home.

The fire was found and extinguished, residents were able to return to the home as it was deemed safe reoccupy.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. As of 10:45 fire units have cleared the scene with traffic flowing again.