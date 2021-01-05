Structure fire reported in Schuyler County

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The cause of a garage fire in the Schuyler County Town of Orange is under investigation Monday night.

The fire was reported before 6 p.m. in the garage of a home on County Route 22. There were multiple fire departments on the scene. They were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

Our reporter at the scene said there was heavy damage to the garage.

No word on if anyone was injured.

