ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments are at the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of W. Gray Street in Elmira.

The Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. and closed local streets.

Officials were unable to comment if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.