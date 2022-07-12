ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Several Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Elmira’s east side early this morning.

The fire occurred at 1322 Pratt Street in East Elmira. Elmira Fire, Elmira Heights Fire, and South Port were at the scene. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was inside and if there were any injuries.

A reporter visited the scene at 3:20 p.m. and said that the interior and exterior of the building were heavily charred.

This is a developing story, 18 News will update the story as more information is released.