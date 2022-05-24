WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly apartment building was heavily damaged after a fire that was reported early this morning.

Calls for the fire at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street came in at approximately 6 a.m., with multiple fire departments from across the region responding.

Photos of the scene show that the center of the apartment complex received the heaviest damage. There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

According to a reporter at the scene, the fire is currently being investigated by Waverly Police, Tioga County N.Y. Fire Investigators and New York State Fire Investigators.

