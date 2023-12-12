CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire on County Route 16 near Chemung leaves a one-story home smoking with the cause of the fire unknown.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, the small one-story home was seen with smoke billowing from it this morning. There were no visible flames from the outside, but firefighters have used a chainsaw to cut into the roof and other parts of the home to find the fire. Fire personnel are now inside the home.

Chemung Fire, New York State Police, Greater Valley EMS, Wellsburg Fire and Waverly Barton Fire are on the scene tending to the home. The reporter on the scene says that a stretcher was brought out by EMS and they are on standby.

The road where the home is located is blocked off and injuries are unknown at this time. This is a progressing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.