Student in Odessa-Montour School District test positive for COVID-19

ODESSA-MONTOUR, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Odessa-Montour Central School District was notified by the Department of Health that a student at B.C. Cate Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The County Health Department has notified staff and families of students who are in close contact with the student, and those who are impacted in that classroom will follow DOH protocols for quarantine.

The school district continues to practice numerous health and safety protocols in all of their school buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.