ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- To celebrate Manufacturing Day in Chemung County, over 400 local students will visit local manufacturers over the upcoming weeks. The tours are aiming to generate passion and interest for the manufacturing industry.

A student tour took place at Kennedy Valve on Thursday morning to tour the facility.

According to the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce: “Manufacturing is at the heart of some of the most impactful work done in response to the pandemic; we look forward to shining a spotlight on manufacturing careers and to help showcase the importance of the work that is done by the manufacturing companies and the positive impact they have within our community”.