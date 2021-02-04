Students graduate from Mansfield EMT training course

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) Nine students graduated from Mansfield University’s nationally certified Emergency Medical Technician training course on January 29, 2021.

The Emergency Medical Technician course prepares students to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Areas of study include an introduction to emergency medical services systems, roles and responsibilities of EMTs, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, medical emergencies, traumatic injuries, special considerations for working in the prehospital setting, and providing patient transportation.

The 2021 graduating class included:

Amanda Barnes (Howard, Pa.)

Mike Bergstrom (Mansfield, Pa.)

Lauren Lucas (Lock Haven, Pa.)

Sam Pollock (Wrightsville, Pa.)

Melisa McMichael (Mansfield, Pa.)

Justin Slomain (Mansfield, Pa.)

Leo Tsosie (Nauvoo, Pa.)

Chris Willammee (Lawrenceville, Pa.)

Brian Yoas (South Williamsport, Pa.)

Among the graduating class were six recent graduates of the Mansfield University Act 120 Police Academy who are now cross-trained as police officers and EMTs.

The class demonstrates the continuing effort of the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) to provide trained and capable professionals to serve our community.

