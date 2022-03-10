Students taken to hospital after Watkins Glen bus crash in ‘abundance of caution’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Some students have been taken to the hospital following a school bus-vehicle accident in Watkins Glen Thursday morning, according to the WG School District.

Dundee ambulances reportedly responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on March 10. According to Kai A. D’Alleva, Watkins Glen School District Superintendent, the accident was a minor mirror-to-mirror crash between the school bus carrying a reported 20 students and a passenger vehicle.

D’Alleva said that all families of the students were notified and everyone on the bus was evaluated by the school district medical personnel and local first responders. He added that a few students were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution”.

“I would like to thank our School Nurses, the Watkins Glen Fire Department, the Schuyler County Sherriff’s Department, and our School Resource Officers from the Watkins Glen Police Department for their rapid response and quick action,” D/Alleva said.

18 News will continue to follow this story. Details will be provided as they become available.